WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – Northfield’s Abigail Hunter was on the diamond Monday for softball practice as the Norsemen get ready for the 1A state title game, but the senior’s future will be in the game of volleyball as she signed to play collegiately at Lakeland University.

A setter, Hunter helped Northfield go 27-2 overall this past season. She led the team with 785 assists this fall and tallied 2,212 assists for her high school career.