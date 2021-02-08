Northfield’s Hoover, Stout sign with Trine for basketball

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – A couple of Northfield standouts are heading to Trine University as Emma Hoover and Kearston Stout both signed to play basketball for the Thunder on Monday afternoon.

On Saturday Northfield won its third sectional title in a row. The Lady Norse have won the Wabash County Tournament two years running and the Three Rivers Conference title four years in a row.

Heading into regionals, Northfield is riding a 14-game winning streak. They have an overall record of 19-5 and will play Clinton Central at noon this coming Saturday in the Wes-Del regional.