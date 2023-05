FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Southwood scored first, but Northfield rallied to win as the Norse topped their Three Rivers Conference rival 5-3 at Parkview Field on Wednesday night to wrap up the 2023 Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic.

The 2023 PSM Classic featured 11 games between local high schools and one local college game being played at Parkview Field over the last month while the TinCaps were on road trips.