FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a 4-year hiatus, some of the best basketball talent in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio collided for the 27th edition of the Nancy Rehm Border Wars Classic at Saint Francis’s Hutzell Athletic Center. The 260 reigned supreme with both the boys and girls teams winning their matchup over northwest Ohio.

In the girls game, Northrop senior and Valparaiso commit Neveah Jackson led northeast Indiana with 25 points in a 92-81 win. Twin sister Saniya Jackson, along with Bellmont senior Sydney Keanne, also finished in double figures with 14. Neveah was named MVP of the Rehm Border Wars girls game following Sunday’s win.

In the boys game, northeast Indiana held off a late rally from northwest Ohio in a 88-85 win. Norwell senior and Bethel basketball commit Luke McBride dropped 17 for northeast Indiana. McBride’s future college teammate Austin Cripe, a West Noble senior, also finished in double figures with 10 points.