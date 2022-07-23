FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The AAU basketball season may be winding down, but the action picked up in Fort Wayne on day two of the GRBA National Championships.

With pool play wrapping up in the morning, teams were slotted into brackets for tournament play. Indy Heat Red 2023, which consists of several northeast Indiana talent, was slotted into the top 11th grade bracket.

In their quarterfinal matchup, Indy Heat Red dominated Michigan Cagers, 79-52. Blackhawk Christian rising senior Josh Furst finished in double figures with 10 points. Nick Thompson, a Bishop Luers rising senior who will play football at Toledo, chipped in with eight points. Homestead’s Grant Leeper and Bishop Dwenger’s Preston Ross also contributed to the win.

Indy Heat Red will play their semifinal matchup on Sunday at 10:20 a.m. Should they win, they will play in the championship game at 1:50 p.m.