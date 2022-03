FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – North Side High School football standout Rodney Woods is taking his game to the next level as the senior signed with The Flyght Academy on Wednesday afternoon.

Flyght Academy is a prep school located in Dayton, Ohio.

Woods was named All-SAC honorable mention as a senior as the Legends went 2-7. He tallied 37 receptions for 665 yards and 6 touchdowns during his final three seasons at North Side.