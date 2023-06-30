FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Coming off a strong finish to his sophomore season, North Side 2-way athlete Jamari Pearson is getting plenty of attention from college coaches.

Rated a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, Pearson has earned offers from more than a handful of Division I schools. His first offer came in late April from Central Michigan, with Indiana and Louisville also in the mix.

Last year, Pearson played wide receiver and defensive back for the Legends. At wide receiver, Pearson caught his first touchdown in the sectional championship against Snider. On the other side of the ball, Pearson piled up 21 tackles and an interception.

This year, Pearson plans to play on both sides of the ball again. Head coach Ben Johnson has even experimented with putting Pearson at quarterback.

While Pearson isn’t putting a timeline on his recruitment, the rising junior is focused on helping North Side build on an 8-3 season this fall.