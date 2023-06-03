BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead’s Addison Knoblauch and North Side’s TJ McKenzie were among the top northeast Indiana standouts during Saturday’s IHSAA Girls Track and Field State Finals.

Knoblauch finished second overall in the 3200 meter run with a time of 10:19.745. Homestead tied with Carroll and North Side for 23rd in the team standings, the best for northeast Indiana teams.

Meanwhile, McKenzie earned fourth place in the long jump at a distance of 18-09.50.

Scroll below for the complete results from Saturday’s state meet: