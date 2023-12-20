FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two of the area’s most talented prep football players made their college choice official on Wednesday afternoon, as North Side seniors Jordan King and Brauntae Johnson signed with Purdue and Notre Dame, respectively.

King, a 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman, committed to Purdue back in March. He was selected to the IFCA 5A Senior All-State team this fall. The Rivals recruiting website rates him as a 3-star recruit and the ninth-best overall player in the state of Indiana for the class of 2024.

Johnson, a receiver/defensive back, battled injuries his senior season at North Side. Rivals ranks him as the no. 3 overall player in the state of Indiana for 2024, while 247 Sports has him as the 4th-best prospect in the state and the 179th-best player in the country as a 4-star recruit. Johnson verbally committed to Notre Dame on June 24.