FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – North Side offensive lineman Jordan King is poised to play for the Big Ten. The standout lineman announced his commitment to Purdue on Sunday night.

King played a key role for a North Side team that earned an 8-3 record last fall, including a 7-2 record in the regular season. On offense, the Legends averaged nearly 38 points per game.

Purdue football is transitioning to a new era under first-year head coach Ryan Walters. The Boilermakers are coming off an 8-6 season, including the program’s first Big Ten West division title.

King is eligible to sign with Purdue in his senior season next fall during the early signing period.