FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – North Side rising senior Tae Tae Johnson, one of the top recruits in the class of 2024, is heading to Notre Dame to begin his college football career.

The 4-star recruit chose Notre Dame over finalists Purdue and Tennessee on Saturday at TractionAP.

A 2-way athlete for the Legends, Johnson revealed that he will play defensive back when he joins with the Fighting Irish in Fall 2024. Last season, Johnson tallied 23 tackles on defense. At wide receiver, Johnson caught 69 passes for 1,081 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Johnson is also rehabbing from a foot injury that will keep him sidelined most of the summer. The Notre Dame commit hopes to return to North Side’s lineup early in the 2023 season.