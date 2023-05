FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – North Side High School’s Tayoung Holley is heading to Lakeland University in Plymouth, Wisconsin as the senior defensive lineman signed to play football for the Muskies on Tuesday.

At 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, Holley racked up 33 total tackles, 5 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks as a senior for the Legends this past fall. He was selected second team All-SAC at defensive tackle.