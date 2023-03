FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – North Side High School basketball standout Jordan Green will make his way to Manchester University, as the senior signed with the Spartans on Wednesday.

A six-foot-five wing, Green played only six games as a senior due to injury but averaged 15.3 points and 4.5 rebounds. He averaged 13.0 points per game and 7.2 rebounds as a junior and 12.4 points and 7.2 rebounds as a sophomore.