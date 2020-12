FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – North Side’s Quarterback, Duce Taylor put the pen to paper and officially signed to Morgan State University at Traction AP on Saturday.

Taylor played in all 11 games his senior season with the Legends. In those 11 games, the quarterback threw for over three-thousand yards, 33 touchdown passes while only throwing six interceptions and rushed for over 150 yards.

Taylor would like to study either Business or Sports Management at Morgan State.