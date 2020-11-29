North Side’s Duce Taylor commits to Morgan State University

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Sunday afternoon, North Side Quarterback Duce Taylor took to social media to announce his official commitment to Morgan State University to continue his education and football career.

WANE-TV was able to get an exclusive interview with Taylor prior to him making the official announcement.

Taylor played in all 11 games his senior season with the Legends. In those 11 games, the quarterback threw for over three-thousand yards, 33 touchdown passes while only throwing six interceptions and rushed for over 150 yards.

Taylor would like to study either Business or Sports Management at Morgan State.