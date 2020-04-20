North side seniors sign to USF for football

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cougars might hunt on their own but they recruit in numbers. The University of St. Francis signing four North side seniors to Cougars football roster.

Alex Holliday-Robinson, Jaylon Harris, Auntral Franklin and Preston McElroy all putting the pen to paper, making official that USF is where they want to be for possibly the next four years.

Learning from their head coach at North side, Mike Brevard, who is also played at USF. The four agreed that the Cougars style of play is very similar to what they learned as Legends under Brevard.