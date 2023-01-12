FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of the top quarterbacks in the Summit City is staying home to continue his football career at the collegiate level.

On Thursday, North Side senior Bohde Dickerson signed his letter of intent to play football with the University of Saint Francis.

Dickerson played a key role for a Legends team that enjoyed an 8-3 record last season. In his lone season with North Side, Dickerson threw for 2,111 yards, tossing 28 touchdowns while rushing for seven scores on the ground. The Legends came within a few plays of earning a sectional title last fall in the championship round against Snider.