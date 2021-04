FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On the night before the 69th annual North Side Relays, the school started a new tradition this year.

The Legend Relays is an all-girls event that was held into the evening, under the lights at Chambers Field.

With this being the first year for the event, there were meet records established after every event.

Churubusco, as a team, won the first-ever relays with a score of 102.9.