North Side, Garrett win OPS Summit City 7 on 7 Shootout at Columbia City

High School Sports

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – North Side and Garrett are bringing home the Optimum Performance Sports Summit City Shootout titles in the big and small division, respectively, as the 7-on-7 event took center stage at Columbia City High School on Wednesday night.

North Side advanced to the big school title game, defeating Bishop Luers 18-13 for the championship.

Thanks to a touchdown pass from Aaden Lytle to Cody Bickely in the final minute Garrett edged South Adams 14-7 in the small school division title game.

