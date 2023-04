FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – North Side edged New Haven 2-1 in 10 innings while Blackhawk Christian topped East Noble 4-2 on the second night of the 2023 Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic at Parkview Field in downtown Fort Wayne on Wednesday night.

The 2023 PSM Baseball Classic resumes on Tuesday, May 2 when Bishop Dwenger face Canterbury at 4:30 p.m. followed by Lakeland against West Noble.