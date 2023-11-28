FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – North Side knocked off defending 2A state champ Blackhawk Christian while New Haven bested Northrop to headline area boys basketball action on Tuesday night.

Jaxon Fugate and Eugene Young Jr. each tallied 19 points as the Legends beat the 16th-ranked Braves at By Hey Arena by a score of 71-63. Javion Davenport added 17 points for the Legends.

At Armstrong Arena the Bulldogs jumped out to a ten point lead after the first quarter and led by 31 at the half before closing out a 57-30 victory over the visiting Bruins. Jeremiah Cottrell led the Bulldogs with 15 points while Jadrien Ezell added 10. Makhi Davis paced the Bruins with 7 points.

New Haven will host Blackhawk on Friday at 7:30 p.m.