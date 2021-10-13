North Side at Concordia football game cancelled due to number of Legends players in quarantine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Highlight Zone will have one less game to cover on Friday night as the North Side at Concordia football game has been cancelled.

FWCS spokesperson Krista Stockman says the cancellation stems from North Side having to deal with a number of varsity football players in quarantine.

The game will not be rescheduled, and North Side anticipates having its full roster back in time for its sectional game against Bishop Dwenger on October 29.

Concordia athletic director Tim Mannigel tells WANE-TV that the Cadets are searching for a new opponent here in week nine.