Norfleet steps down as South Side football coach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Roosevelt Norfleet has stepped down as the head football coach at South Side High School after leading the Archers program for the last seven seasons.

South Side athletic director Torrey Curry confirmed the move to WANE-TV, issuing this statement:

“Our Head Football Coach position is now open. Coach Norfleet stepped down recently. We thank him for his accomplishments during the seven years he served the South Side community as Head Football Coach. We look forward to his continued involvement as teacher and supporter of South Side HS.”

Norfleet’s team went 2-9 this past fall, with a regular season win over Wayne and a first round sectional victory over New Haven.

Norfleet’s record at South is 10-63.

He had previously been the head coach at Elmhurst from 2002-2005 where he posted a record of 4-36. Overall, Norfleet’s head coaching record stands at 14-99.