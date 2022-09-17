BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – 10th ranked Homestead dominated at Timber Ridge Golf Club with a team score of 309 to claim a sectional title on Saturday afternoon.

Homestead’s Eliza Saal won the individual medal with a score of 71, beating out her teammates Cassidy Ayres and Scarlett Senk. The Spartans advance to next weekend’s regional match at Noble Hawk in Kendallville.

Also advancing to the regional match are Norwell and Bluffton, who finished with the second and third best team scores on Saturday, respectively.

Elsewhere in northeast Indiana, Carroll won the sectional match at Kendallville’s Coblestone Golf Course on Friday.

Homestead, Carroll, and various other qualifiers from this weekend’s matches advance to next Friday’s regional at Noble Hawk.

Scroll below for the complete score sheets of sectional matches around northeast Indiana:

Timber Ridge Golf Club – Hosted by Norwell

Zollner Golf Course – Hosted by Angola

Cobblestone Golf Club – Hosted by East Noble

Rozella Ford Golf Club – Hosted by Warsaw

Arbor Trace Golf Club – Hosted by Eastbrook