FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nine Bishop Dwenger High School standouts signed for college on Wednesday, as Paige Aselage (Trine University/track & cross country), Dominic Cruz (soccer/Saint Francis), Simon Garrett (Ave Maria/golf), Beau Jacquay (Saint Francis/basketball & baseball), Joe Kelly (Holy Cross College/basketball), Grace Morris (soccer/Saint Francis), Kaylee Mulligan (Indiana University/rowing), Owen Shively (Manchester University/basketball), Kaitlyn Woods (track & cross country/Marian University) all inked letters of intent.