FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nine Bishop Dwenger standouts signed to play sports in college on Wednesday afternoon, as Rocco Ciocca (football/Indiana State), Ellen Hartzog (soccer/St. Mary’s), Kasen Oribello (baseball/Indiana Tech), Maggie Peters (Newberry College/triathlon), Jack Tippmann (football/Illinois State), KJ Tippmann (football/St. Francis), TJ Tippmann (lacrosse/Indiana Tech), Mitchell Vogelwede, and Ryan Ward (golf/Siena Heights) all put pen to paper.