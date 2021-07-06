NFL Hall of Famer Rod Woodson hosts “HOPE Through Football” camp for Fort Wayne’s youth

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) At his alma mater, Snider High School, Rod Woodson hosted his inaugural “HOPE Through Football” camp. A non-profit foundation that aims to teach the game of football while also relaying character and life skills. The camp is also partnering with the NFL’s “Way to Play” initiative.

“If I didn’t give back, I felt like I was being very selfish. So giving back to the kids, our motto for the kids, you see it on the back of their shirts it says “I can I will.” It’s really a self-belief. We want the kids to believe what they see in the mirror, and if they do that, we’re heading in the right direction.” Woodson said.

HS players in Fort Wayne, Combine by Zybek and grading by XOS/Catapult. July 8th-10thhttps://t.co/iWRTuwdYY1 pic.twitter.com/E1dycA67iE — Rod Woodson (@RodWoodson26) June 6, 2021

The youth clinic is set for kids ages 8 through 13 on July 6 & 7. The high school clinic for players age 14 to 18 is set for July 8-10.