New IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neidig on the remainder of high school sports this season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Paul Neidig will officially take over as the Indiana High School Athletic Association Commissioner beginning next school year, but right now he’s focused on the if and how the remainder of this year will play out.

The newly appointed commissioner shared his grievance with the winter sports athletes who were unable to finish their tournament runs.

To put it simple, no one knows for certain on when high school athletes will be able to compete again, but as long as everyone does their part on slowing down the spread of COVID-19, Neidig says there is still a chance for the spring season.