New Haven’s Ocampo wins sectional crown against the boys

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – New Haven’s Julianna Ocampo is dominant no matter who she’s facing on the mat.

After winning the championship at the Indiana girls state wrestling finals earlier this month, Ocampo went out and won the Northeast Eight conference title against the boys. This past Saturday, she added to her growing list of accomplishments, winning the sectional title at New Haven High School against the boys at 106 pounds.

Ocampo is one of nine girls in the state that qualified for regionals this year, and one of three females who won a sectional title.

Ocampo, who is only a freshman, is hoping to eventually make it to the state finals. If she does so, she would become only the second girl in Indiana history to qualify for state. The other was Kayla Miracle in 2012, and Miracle wrestled in the 2021 Olympic Games.