KOKOMO, Ind. (WANE) – Three Northeast Indiana girls wrestlers walked away with state titles at the annual Indiana High School Girls Wrestling state finals at Kokomo on Friday.

New Haven’s Julianna Ocampo won by major decision over Merrillville’s Joy Cantu in the 110-pound championship match. This is Ocampo’s third straight IHSGW state championship.

Meanwhile, Julianna’s younger sister, Ysabelle, won her first state championship by a 3-0 decision over Ben Davis’s Tola Aluko in the 115-pound championship match.

In the 155-pound weight class, Jay County’s Mallory Winner also won a state title with a 6-0 decision over Eastside’s Rhaigyn Trenary.

Meanwhile, East Noble’s Kyleigh Honaker (100), Huntington North’s Aubrey Troutner (130), Homestead’s Katy Vardaman (135) and Trenary earned state runner-up finishes at Friday’s meet.