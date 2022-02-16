NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – New Haven freshman phenom Julianna Ocampo continues to make her case as one of the best wrestlers in the country.

After earning sectional and regional titles in the 106 pound weight class, “Jules” finished in the top four in the semi-state round to clinch a spot to this weekend’s state finals in Indianapolis.

Ocampo is already making history as she has navigated through a bracket of male opponents. She is just the second female in state history to advance to the finals. The first female to advance to state was Kayla Miracle in 2012, who competed in the 2021 Olympic Games.

Thanks to her family full of wrestlers, Ocampo feels ready for every match, no matter who she lines up against.

“I’ve been wrestling against boys my entire life,” Ocampo said. “Just me being ready for a match and just knowing it’s a match. I don’t see a difference between a boy or a girl, so I’m just always ready and excited to wrestle.”

After a grueling season, head coach James Linn is proud of how much Ocampo has grown since she started at New Haven last fall.

“It’s exciting for wrestling in general, not just the girls perspective, but also for the boys’ side of it as well,” Linn said. “These young ladies can compete with the best of the boys and have success.”

Ocampo will compete in the opening rounds of the state finals on Friday night. Consolation and championship matches are scheduled for Saturday.

Click here to view the complete bracket for the IHSAA wrestling state finals.