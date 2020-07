NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – After leading New Haven to a sectional title before the season was cut short, senior Donovynn Lewis is taking his talents to Keba Prep Academy.

A six-foot-two guard, Lewis averaged 15.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game as a senior for New Haven. The Bulldogs went 18-6 overall.

Keba is a prep school located in Cincinnati.