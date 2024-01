NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – New Haven High School football standout Mason Knoch is taking his talents to Valparaiso University as the senior recently signed to play football for the Beacons.

Knoch is a 6-foot-4, 285-pounder who played along both the offensive and defensive lines for New Haven this past fall. As an offensive guard he was selected first-team All-NE8. Defensively, he had 15 tackles and returned a fumble for a touchdown.