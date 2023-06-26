FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – New Haven rising senior Mylan Graham still has one season left to play with the Bulldogs – but the standout receiver knows where he’ll be heading to play college football.

Graham, who took to the field with his New Haven teammates on Monday for team camp at the University of Saint Francis, committed to Ohio State back in April.

A six-foot-one, 170-pound speedster, Graham picked the Buckeyes over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Purdue, and Indiana among others.

In 10 games this past fall Graham tallied 48 receptions for 1,149 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Graham can sign an official letter of intent with the Buckeyes this December.