NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – New Haven head coach Kyle Booher joined WANE-TV live during the 6 p.m. news to preview the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as the Bulldogs will host East Noble in 4A sectional 19 play to kick off the postseason.

These two met just two weeks ago in the regular season with East Noble winning 31-21 in Kendallville.

Tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for coverage of 20+ games on Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!