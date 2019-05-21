New Haven tabs Bratton to lead girls basketball program

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) - New Haven has hired MyQueisha Bratton as the new head coach of the girls basketball team.

Bratton most recently worked as an assistant coach at Bishop Luers since 2014.

Bratton is a 2008 graduate of Harding High School. She attended Vincennes University to play basketball, then transferred to Morgan State, and finished up with her basketball career at The University of St. Francis.

New Haven went 3-20 last season under coach Andy Ross. Ross spent three seasons leading the Bulldogs with a combined record of 9-60.