FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – New Haven took down North Side 3-0 (25-9, 25-11, 25-17) on Wednesday night at By Hey Arena to headline volleyball action in northeast Indiana.

New Haven improves to 5-3 overall while North Side falls to 2-2.

New Haven was led by TeChiya Jackson’s eight aces while Avarcia Nard tallied 7 kills.