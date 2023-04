NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – New Haven High School junior Mylan Graham will head to Columbus to play college football as the five-star receiver verbally committed to Ohio State on Tuesday night.

A six-foot-one, 170-pound speedster, Graham picked the Buckeyes over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Purdue, and Indiana among others.

In 10 games this past fall Graham tallied 48 receptions for 1,149 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Bulldogs.