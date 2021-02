NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – New Haven has a new head football coach in place as Kyle Booher has been promoted to lead the Bulldogs program.

Booher had been an assistant at New Haven since 2018.

Booher, a 2005 Marion High School grad, replaces Jimmy Linn. Linn stepped down in the fall following his third season leading the Bulldogs to focus on his position as head wrestling coach. Linn’s teams went 15-17 in his three years.