New Haven edges Leo for sectional crown

New Haven held off Leo 3-2 at Bischoff Field on Monday afternoon as the Bulldogs brought home the 3A sectional crown.

New Haven led 2-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth. Gavin DeLong’s RBI single gave the Bulldogs a 3-1 lead heading into the seventh.

In the top half of the seventh Leo’s Chase Chaney came to the plate with runners on first and second. Chaney’s base knock brought home Donnie Hoekema to cut the lead to 3-2, but the trailing runner was thrown out at third for the second out of the inning. New Haven’s Tim Jordan then struck out the next batter to seal the win.

New Haven now advances to face Yorktown at regionals this coming Saturday at 1 p.m. at Garrett.