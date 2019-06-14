NECC’s Fairfield hires DeShone

GOSHEN, Ind. (WANE) – Fairfield High School has a new boys basketball coach as Randy DeShone will now be at the helm of the Falcons program.

Fairfield High School welcomes our new Head Boys Basketball Coach Randy DeShone and his wife Tracey to the Fairfield family. Coach DeShone will meet tomorrow afternoon at 5 pm in the Fairfield Auditorium with incoming players and parents in Grade 7-12. pic.twitter.com/pVUvUQG03k — Mark L. Hofer (@FHSFalconScores) June 14, 2019

Fairfield athletic director Mark Hofer posted the hire on social media Thursday night following approval at the Fairfield School Board meeting.

A veteran coach, DeShone is best known for leading Jimtown to the 2004 Class 2A state title. In 22 seasons he has a career coaching record of 263-225.

DeShone replaces Troy Beachy who stepped down after eight seasons as Fairfield’s head coach last month. Beachy went 107-80 at Fairfield, including a 15-8 mark this past season.