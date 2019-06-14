NECC’s Fairfield hires DeShone

GOSHEN, Ind. (WANE) – Fairfield High School has a new boys basketball coach as Randy DeShone will now be at the helm of the Falcons program.
Fairfield athletic director Mark Hofer posted the hire on social media Thursday night following approval at the Fairfield School Board meeting.
A veteran coach, DeShone is best known for leading Jimtown to the 2004 Class 2A state title. In 22 seasons he has a career coaching record of 263-225.
DeShone replaces Troy Beachy who stepped down after eight seasons as Fairfield’s head coach last month. Beachy went 107-80 at Fairfield, including a 15-8 mark this past season.