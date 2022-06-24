MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Northeast Indiana will be well represented when the state’s best prep baseball players take the field at the annual all-star game this weekend.

Seven players and two coaches from northeast Indiana were named to the North All-Star team:

Brayden Risedorph, East Noble

Dalton Wasson, Heritage

Brennen Weigert, Homestead

Owen Willard, Eastside

Luke Siren, Northrop

Sam Gladd, Columbia City

Jordan Malott, Carroll (Alternate)

Aaron Willard, Eastside (Assistant Coach)

Jack Rupley, Manchester (Assistant Coach)

With several players set to play at the collegiate level, many also see All-Star weekend as a perfect way to wrap a bow on their high school careers. Wasson, a Belmont baseball commit and the Northeast Indiana Player of the Year, is excited to compete alongside several players from the region.

“Playing against the competition is all I’ve ever wanted to compete for, so it means everything to me.” Wasson said.

Risedorph, who is heading to Indiana University, adds he feels like the group of northeast Indiana players will turn some heads during All-Star weekend.

“It’s definitely up there,” Risedorph said. “A lot of people overlook the area, don’t think there’s as much up there, but we got some guys that are balling out, especially young guys right now.”

The Indiana North All-Stars will face the South All-Stars three times this weekend. Game one is scheduled for Saturday at noon, with game two starting at approximately 3 p.m. Game three is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m.