KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. (WANE) – Northeast Indiana was well-represented at the famous “Hoosiers” gym in Knightstown during the annual Hoosier Gym All-Star Classic.

Nine players between the boys and girls all-star teams hailed from northeast Indiana, including 2022 Miss Basketball Ayanna Patterson. The Homestead senior teamed up with Garrett’s Morgan Ostrowski and Nataley Armstrong as Team Hickory knocked off Team Terhune in the girls game.

Six area players were selected to play in the boys game. Homestead’s Fletcher Loyer, Snider’s Karson Jenkins and Central Noble’s Logan Gard teamed up for Team Hickory.

Central Noble’s Connor Essegian, Leo’s DJ Allen and Woodlan’s Joe Reidy played for Team Terhune. Essegian, Allen and Reidy pulled through at the end as Team Terhune came back in the second half to win the boys all-star game.