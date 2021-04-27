NBA prospect Bates set to play in Fort Wayne’s Run-N-Slam this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He’s regarded as the top prep basketball prospect since LeBron James, and this weekend budding star Emoni Bates will be in Fort Wayne playing in the Bill Hensley Memorial Run-N-Slam Tournament as the Turnstone Center hosted by Gym Rats Basketball.

A six-eight wing, Bates is regarded as the no. 1 player in the 2022 prep class, and is the front-runner to be the no. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He’s committed to play college basketball at Michigan State, but likely will only spend one season with the Spartans.

Bates plays for Bates Fundamentals, a team competing in the 17U division. Their first game is set for 9 p.m. on Friday against the Mid-Ohio Pumas Adidas Gold squad.

Bates is considered the top prospect to play in the Run-N-Slam since Greg Oden in 2005.