Moser of South Adams named Colts Coach of the Week
High School Sports
by: Colts Media Relations
Posted:
Sep 30, 2019 / 02:00 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 30, 2019 / 02:00 PM EDT
Grant Moser
of South Adams High School has been named the
Colts/NFL Coach of the Week
, a program presented by
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield
, the Indianapolis Colts said today.
Moser was nominated and selected for the award after leading South Adams to a victory over class 1A No. 3 Adams Central 42-14. The win snapped Adams Central’s 19-game regular season winning streak and its 14-game Allen County Conference winning streak.
The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 6:
Region 1
: Dan Kukulski – Boone Grove
Region 7
: Kevin O’Shea – Indpls. North Central
Region 2
: Keith Kinder – Mishawaka
Region 8:
Justin Roden – Noblesville
Region 4
: Herb King – Seeger
Region 9
: Todd Wilkerson – Heritage Hills
Region 5
: Mike Jones – Winchester
Region 10
: Reed May – Brownstown Central
Region 6
: Mark Raetz – Northview
This season marks the 20
th
year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout the state. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.
All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach’s impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team’s performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.
At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, as well as a certificate signed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Colts general manager Chris Ballard, head coach Frank Reich and youth football commissioner Mike Prior. What’s more, Anthem will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school’s athletic fund.
