Morr named Prairie Heights girls basketball coach

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) – Prairie Heights has tabbed Bill Morr as the high school’s next girls basketball coach according to athletic director Brent Byler.

PH athletics is proud to have Coach Bill Morr join our head coaching staff and take over the girls basketball program.



Coach Morr brings a passion for building The Panther Girls Basketball program from the elementary level to the varsity level. pic.twitter.com/ChYLzL3xrA — PANTHER ATHLETICS (@b_byler) June 17, 2020

Morr is well known to the Prairie Heights basketball community. He was the school’s girls JV coach for five years (2010-2013, 2018-2020) and freshman coach from 08-10.

He was also a middle school boys and girls coach multiple years prior to coaching at the high school level.

Morr takes over for Terry Taylor, who spent two years leading the program. Taylor went 16-30 overall, including a 9-14 mark last season.