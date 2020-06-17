Morr named Prairie Heights girls basketball coach

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) – Prairie Heights has tabbed Bill Morr as the high school’s next girls basketball coach according to athletic director Brent Byler.
Morr is well known to the Prairie Heights basketball community. He was the school’s girls JV coach for five years (2010-2013, 2018-2020) and freshman coach from 08-10.
He was also a middle school boys and girls coach multiple years prior to coaching at the high school level.
Morr takes over for Terry Taylor, who spent two years leading the program. Taylor went 16-30 overall, including a 9-14 mark last season.