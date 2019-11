FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wayne High School is looking for a new head football coach after WANE-TV confirmed on Friday night that Derrick Moore will no longer lead the Generals after five seasons.

Ok, to dispel all rumors, it is true. I will not be returning as Head Coach at Wayne High School next year. I would like first like to thank my coaching staff, the players, parents and Waynedale community. We had a great run! All good things must come to an end. pic.twitter.com/EHEXH8Hsqu — Derrick Moore (@Headwaynecoach) November 23, 2019

Moore tells WANE-TV he’s not done coaching, just done coaching at Wayne.

The Generals went 0-10 this past season and 16-38 overall under Moore. That includes a 9-3 record for the 2018 season that saw Wayne lose 14-13 to eventual 4A state champ Bishop Dwenger in the sectional title game.