FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Standout receiver Janarion “Nate Moore” is taking his talents to Hocking College, a junior college in southeastern Ohio.

Moore had a breakout season as Bishop Luers as a junior in 2018. He tallied 45 receptions for 836 yards on 14 TDs for a Knights team that advanced to the 3A semi-state game.

As a senior Moore transferred to Wayne where he amassed 27 receptions for 411 yards and 2 TDs for a Generals team that went 0-10.