FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 7 Carroll traveled to 1A no. 7 Canterbury on Wednesday evening with the Chargers winning 4-0 behind a pair of goals from Leila Mojtahedi.

Aleah Douglass opened the score in the 24th minute to give Carroll a 1-0 lead. Mojtahedi scored her first goal of the night in the 39th minute to give the Chargers a 2-0 lead at intermission.

Mojtahedi’s second goal of the night gave Carroll a 3-0 lead in the second half, while the fourth goal of the night was an own goal.

Carroll improves to 10-2-2 with their next match set for Saturday at home against Concord.

Canterbury falls to 6-8 overall with their next game next Wednesday at home against Columbia City.