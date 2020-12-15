Millspaugh out as Jay County football coach after eight seasons

PORTLAND, Ind. (WANE) – Jay County is in search of a new football coach after the school board voted not to renew the contract of Tim Millspaugh on Monday night.

Millspaugh spent the last eight seasons leading the Patriots program.

Jay County struggled the past two seasons, going 1-9 in 2019 and 0-9 in 2020. In eight years, Millspaugh’s teams have posted a 28-53 record.

A frequent face on the Highlight Zone, Millspaugh and the Patriots were featured in the Highlight Zone “2 Minute Drill” in October of 2018.

WANE-TV previewed the 2020 season with coach Millspaugh and his team back in early August.